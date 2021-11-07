Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 415,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $928.34 million, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 2.74. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Earthstone Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Earthstone Energy worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Truist lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

