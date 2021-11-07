Eastman Kodak (KODK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a positive return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter.
NYSE KODK opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.74. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44.
About Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.
Further Reading: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.