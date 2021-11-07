Eastman Kodak (KODK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a positive return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter.

NYSE KODK opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.74. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KODK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 416.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 69,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 77,801 shares in the last quarter. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

