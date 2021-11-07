eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Director Sells $25,676.98 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $25,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Logan Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Logan Green sold 65 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total value of $4,650.10.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Logan Green sold 8 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $559.76.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Logan Green sold 463 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $34,257.37.

On Thursday, August 12th, Logan Green purchased 16 shares of eBay stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $1,102.24.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $75.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.38 and its 200-day moving average is $69.05. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

