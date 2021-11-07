eBoost (EBST) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,433.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $1,433.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, eBoost has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $201.27 or 0.00319375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000436 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000090 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

