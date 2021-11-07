Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Shares Down 2.2%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO)’s stock price fell 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.75 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22.25 ($0.29). 96,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 385,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.75 ($0.30).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of £44.48 million and a P/E ratio of -15.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.87.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

