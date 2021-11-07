Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for rare muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boulder, United States. “

Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $19.90 on Thursday. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $40.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $199,689.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $476,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,346 shares of company stock worth $1,669,716.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,148,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 294,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 15,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,307,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

