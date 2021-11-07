Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stake Raised by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2,684.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,307 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $16,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 629,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,377,000 after acquiring an additional 51,936 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth about $647,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Edison International by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 740,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,818,000 after purchasing an additional 82,487 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edison International by 1,442.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 788,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,422,000 after purchasing an additional 737,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Edison International by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,039,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,747,000 after purchasing an additional 375,474 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.78. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 131.84%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

