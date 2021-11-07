EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,424,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

EDTX opened at $10.00 on Friday. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX).

Receive News & Ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.