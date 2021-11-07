eHealth (EHTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect eHealth to post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ EHTH opened at $40.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.68. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.