eHealth (EHTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect eHealth to post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $40.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.68. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19.

Get eHealth alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in eHealth stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.92% of eHealth worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.