Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EFGSY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

OTCMKTS EFGSY opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. Eiffage has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

