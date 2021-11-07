Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EFGSY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Eiffage stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. Eiffage has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

