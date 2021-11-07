Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0179 on Top Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Electroneum has a market cap of $319.79 million and approximately $797,722.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 67.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,906,039,206 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.