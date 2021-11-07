Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.92

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.92 and traded as high as C$13.96. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$13.87, with a volume of 563,222 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EFN shares. CSFB set a C$19.00 price target on Element Fleet Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.44.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

