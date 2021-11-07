Ellington Financial Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by 28.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 87.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.3%.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Shares of EFC opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.07. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 21.48, a current ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellington Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,635 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Ellington Financial worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.