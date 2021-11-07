Elysian Trading Up 41.7% Over Last 7 Days (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Elysian has a market cap of $216,388.43 and $173,176.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 41.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00052079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.30 or 0.00255806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00099777 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Elysian Profile

ELY is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

