eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Shares Purchased by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 410,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eMagin were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in eMagin in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in eMagin during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in eMagin by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 72,366 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in eMagin during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in eMagin by 18.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 60,531 shares in the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $2.65 on Friday. eMagin Co. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.62.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eMagin news, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 18,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $52,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 93,826 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $233,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,860 shares of company stock worth $514,578. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eMagin Profile

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

