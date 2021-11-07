Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Insider William Charles Sells 21,058 Shares

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) insider William Charles sold 21,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $99,393.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EEX opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $356.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Emerald by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerald by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,987 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Emerald in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Emerald by 1,186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 23,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerald by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares in the last quarter. 27.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

