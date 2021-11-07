Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $37.73 and last traded at $38.12, with a volume of 5739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.61.
The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($2.39). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.
Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile (NYSE:EBS)
Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.
