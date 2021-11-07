Emily Yang Sells 1,267 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $133,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of DIOD stock opened at $107.56 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $109.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.10.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.
DIOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.
About Diodes
Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.
