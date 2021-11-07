Emily Yang Sells 1,267 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $133,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $107.56 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $109.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Diodes by 874.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Diodes by 285.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

