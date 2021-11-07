Emirex Token (EMRX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.25 Million

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Emirex Token has a market cap of $24.38 million and $1.25 million worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emirex Token coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Emirex Token has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Emirex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00051309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.00258754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00101513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011879 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Emirex Token Coin Profile

Emirex Token (EMRX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. Emirex Token’s official website is emrx.emirex.com . Emirex Token’s official message board is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

Emirex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emirex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emirex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emirex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emirex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emirex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.