Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.51. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,490,000 after acquiring an additional 23,307 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after acquiring an additional 579,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

