Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Endo International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.800-$2.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.80-2.85 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.18. 53,081,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,839,539. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

