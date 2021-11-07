Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EFX. CIBC increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.54.

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$8.90 on Friday. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$4.61 and a 12-month high of C$11.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$798.14 million and a PE ratio of 15.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$204.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$226.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.7699999 EPS for the current year.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

