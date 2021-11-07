Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Price Down 15.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX)’s stock price was down 15.9% during trading on Friday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock to C$10.75. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Enerflex traded as low as C$8.64 and last traded at C$9.01. Approximately 155,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 266,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.71.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.54.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$798.14 million and a PE ratio of 15.89.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$204.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$226.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.7699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Enerflex (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

