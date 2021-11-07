Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Sells $850,000.00 in Stock

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Entravision Communications stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Entravision Communications Co. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $9.00.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 68,572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 51,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

