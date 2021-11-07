EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $824.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $689.00 to $824.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $584.50.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $705.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $624.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.06. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $305.83 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 97.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total value of $1,213,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,522. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 935.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,278,000 after acquiring an additional 342,253 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1,099.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 201,458 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,574,000 after acquiring an additional 187,554 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,345,000 after acquiring an additional 185,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

