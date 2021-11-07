Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $880.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQIX. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $892.65.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $781.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $820.08 and a 200 day moving average of $796.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.61, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total value of $6,924,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,899 shares of company stock valued at $16,910,264 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 78,505.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Equinix by 95.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

