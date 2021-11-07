Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $732.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $731.00 to $732.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $892.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $781.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $820.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $796.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total value of $6,924,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,899 shares of company stock valued at $16,910,264. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

