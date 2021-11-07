Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.
EQH traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $35.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,687,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,294. Equitable has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.50.
In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $509,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.
