Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

EQH traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $35.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,687,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,294. Equitable has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.50.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $509,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equitable stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,383,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862,470 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Equitable worth $72,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

