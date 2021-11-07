Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for OneSpan Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of OneSpan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.59). DA Davidson also issued estimates for OneSpan’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OSPN. TheStreet downgraded OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneSpan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $849.66 million, a P/E ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 0.51. OneSpan has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $29.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in OneSpan by 377.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the first quarter valued at $2,384,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 16.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after buying an additional 152,176 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $526,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred A. Nietzel bought 10,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,250. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

