ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.0327 on Exchanges

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One ERC20 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $36.91 million and approximately $245.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00052023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.31 or 0.00255632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.71 or 0.00102873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011925 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ERC20 Coin Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 coins. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/ERC20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ERC20 is belance.io . ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 is payment method for Belance platform, future project and application and more. Real token utility. Belance is a large blockchain platform which combines many opportunities and connects the users in the blockchain world. The real token utility. The ERC20 Token is a growing currency which will be adopted as a payment gateway. Belance is a one stop place for everything and for everyone who is interested in or connected to the blockchain world Whether the user is building its new project or searching for something unique, Belance is a platform where there are opportunities to connect and discuss with others regarding the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. Also, there are available professionals to help the members with their projects by hiring a specialist to complete a specific task within the project. Users are allowed to ask questions on any topic related to the blockchain or become a blockchain blogger. Belance aims to be a one-stop place for everything for everyone who is interested in or connected to the blockchain world. “

ERC20 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.