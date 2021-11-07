Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has €50.00 ($58.82) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of €49.00 ($57.65).

EBKDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from €40.00 ($47.06) to €41.00 ($48.24) in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Erste Group Bank to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.33. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.