Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 91.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 987,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,735,000 after purchasing an additional 290,654 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 234,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after acquiring an additional 172,330 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 181,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 30,110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 64,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 842.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 71,308 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $80.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average is $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.70. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $88.66. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.05 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $661,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ESTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

