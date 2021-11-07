Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average is $79.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

