Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Sells 321,956 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 321,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 321,956 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 31,429 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 232.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 659,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 460,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $3,245,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xerox alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 424,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $7,615,050.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.