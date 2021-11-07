Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after buying an additional 29,691 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $146.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.38. The company has a market cap of $353.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $1,032,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 669,414 shares of company stock worth $95,509,460 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

