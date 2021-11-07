Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,317 shares during the quarter. Discovery comprises 1.5% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Discovery worth $17,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Discovery by 6,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,391 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $174,499,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Discovery by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,323 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,026,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Discovery by 10,736.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,108,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,005,000 after buying an additional 1,098,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $26.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Discovery’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

