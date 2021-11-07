Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.13 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

