Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 14.48% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EURN traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. 2,138,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,095. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 67.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Euronav by 38.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Euronav by 43.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 320,025 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EURN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ING Group upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

