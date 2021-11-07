Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Everbridge worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,770,000 after purchasing an additional 299,447 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,296,000 after buying an additional 254,226 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,251,000 after buying an additional 252,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,169,000 after buying an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,890,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,138,000 after buying an additional 124,017 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,530. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.89.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $156.10 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.23 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.34 and a 200-day moving average of $139.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

