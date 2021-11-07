Evercore ISI Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,600.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Evercore ISI currently has an inline rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,651.33.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,618.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a PE ratio of 285.91, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,406.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,307.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.48. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,701.09 and a twelve month high of $2,631.68.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 41.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Booking by 1,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 16,230.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 39,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Booking by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

