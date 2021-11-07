Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €25.00 by UBS Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €25.00 ($29.41) target price from UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EVK. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.21 ($37.90).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €28.08 ($33.04) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.62.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

