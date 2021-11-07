Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) to Neutral

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $89.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target points to a potential upside of 59.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.02. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $4,499,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $9,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,497.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,470 shares of company stock valued at $40,708,012. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 128.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

