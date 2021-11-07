Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Increased by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,525,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339,200 shares during the quarter. Exelon accounts for about 3.3% of Zimmer Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.57% of Exelon worth $244,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Exelon by 81.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 108.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

