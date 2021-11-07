Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) & POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Critical Contrast

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) and POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of Exicure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of POINT Biopharma Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Exicure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Exicure and POINT Biopharma Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exicure 0 0 2 0 3.00 POINT Biopharma Global 0 1 2 0 2.67

Exicure currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 440.54%. POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.80%. Given Exicure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Exicure is more favorable than POINT Biopharma Global.

Risk and Volatility

Exicure has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POINT Biopharma Global has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exicure and POINT Biopharma Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exicure $16.61 million 5.89 -$24.67 million ($0.28) -3.96 POINT Biopharma Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

POINT Biopharma Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exicure.

Profitability

This table compares Exicure and POINT Biopharma Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exicure -1,318.75% -87.09% -51.59% POINT Biopharma Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Exicure beats POINT Biopharma Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc. develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a. The company is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

