Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Get Exicure alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Exicure in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Exicure stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. Exicure has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $97.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.74.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Exicure had a negative return on equity of 87.09% and a negative net margin of 1,318.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exicure will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCUR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exicure by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 74,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Exicure by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 84,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exicure by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 79,187 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Exicure by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Exicure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exicure (XCUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.