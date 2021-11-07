EXMR FDN (EXMR) Trading 42.4% Higher This Week

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One EXMR FDN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 42.4% higher against the dollar. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $17,063.06 and $6,250.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.01 or 0.00408468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00051732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.80 or 0.00250543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00100458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012020 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004595 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

