Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.31 EPS

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31, Briefing.com reports. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $24.62 on Friday, reaching $182.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,347,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,570. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.75. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,989 shares of company stock worth $26,336,586. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

