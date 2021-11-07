Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Position Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,270 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of Extra Space Storage worth $24,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,646,000 after acquiring an additional 45,864 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,214,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,193,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,596,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.73.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $194.60 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.33 and a 1-year high of $203.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.41.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.