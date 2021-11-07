Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) vs. Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Financial Comparison

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) and Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A Chesapeake Energy 112.46% 680.00% 82.15%

96.5% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Extraction Oil & Gas and Chesapeake Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chesapeake Energy 0 2 6 0 2.75

Extraction Oil & Gas currently has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.25%. Chesapeake Energy has a consensus target price of $75.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.96%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Extraction Oil & Gas.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and Chesapeake Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas $557.90 million 3.17 -$1.27 billion ($2.54) -26.98 Chesapeake Energy $5.30 billion 1.46 -$9.73 billion N/A N/A

Extraction Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chesapeake Energy.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Extraction Oil & Gas on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 140,000 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held 96,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of 145.9 MMBoe; and had 1,322 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming. As of December 31, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 7,400 oil and natural gas wells, including 5,900 properties with working interest and 1,500 properties with royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 60 Mmboe. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

